After a delay of one year, the eagerly anticipated John Wick spin-off Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas in the titular role, is slated for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025, in the US and on June 13 in Indian theatres. The action thriller film has been directed by Len Wiseman and has already received a critics’ score of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes. If you’re interested in checking out or revisiting all John Wick films and the spin-off series The Continental, then we have got you covered. Here is where you can watch them on OTT platforms in India.

1. John Wick

Release Year – 2014

– 2014 Director – Chad Stahelski

– Chad Stahelski IMDb Rating – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 Streaming On – Lionsgate Play & Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: This high-octane action thriller follows legendary former hitman John Wick (played by Keanu Reeves), who has left the world of crime behind to live a peaceful life. However, when his car is stolen and his beloved dog is killed by the son of a powerful crime lord, John is forced out of retirement. What follows is a relentless and brutal rampage of vengeance as he hunts down those responsible.

2. John Wick: Chapter 2

Release Year – 2017

– 2017 Director – Chad Stahelski

– Chad Stahelski IMDb Rating – 7.4

– 7.4 Streaming On – Lionsgate Play & Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: In this equally explosive sequel, John Wick is once again pulled back into the violent underworld when Italian crime lord Santino D’Antonio demands he honour a blood oath. John travels to Rome to complete a near-impossible assignment, but things quickly spiral out of control when he is double-crossed and a massive bounty is placed on his head. Hunted by the world’s deadliest assassins, John must fight back if he is to stay alive.

3. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Release Year – 2019

– 2019 Director – Chad Stahelski

– Chad Stahelski IMDb Rating – 7.4

– 7.4 Streaming On – Lionsgate Play & Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: After breaking the sacred rules of the Continental Hotel by killing on its grounds, John Wick is declared “excommunicado” by the High Table. So, he goes on the run after a hefty bounty of $14 million is placed on him. Now, he must use his very particular set of skills and team up with unexpected allies to survive the wrath of elite assassins from across the globe.

4. John Wick: Chapter 4

Release Year – 2023

– 2023 Director – Chad Stahelski

Chad Stahelski IMDb Rating – 7.6

– 7.6 Streaming On – Lionsgate Play & Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: In this action-packed sequel, John Wick goes on a revenge-fuelled rampage to take down the High Table once and for all. But to be able to defeat the powerful criminal empire, he must deal with new enemies and overcome deadly challenges. Can he survive his most lethal mission yet?

5. The Continental: From The World Of John Wick

Release Year – 2023

– 2023 Director – Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brändström

– Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brändström IMDb Rating – 7.1

– 7.1 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The John Wick prequel spin-off miniseries explores the backstory of a younger Winston Scott (played by Colin Woodell). Set in 1970s New York, it delves into how Winston rose to power and took control of the New York branch of The Continental hotel, which is considered a safe haven for professional assassins. It also features Mel Gibson in a pivotal role.

Ballerina Plot & Cast

Helmed by Len Wiseman (Director – Live Free or Die Hard), the film’s plot takes place between the events shown in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. The basic story revolves around a ballerina assassin, Eve Macarro (played by Ana de Armas), who wants to exact brutal revenge for the death of her father. It also features Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus alongside Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane, who reprise their roles from the earlier John Wick films.

Ballerina Trailer

Watch the film’s official trailer to see a glimpse of the lead character, experience the gripping storyline, and experience the high-octane, explosive action.

