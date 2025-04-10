Despite a whole horde of new culinary reality series, MasterChef continues to reign supreme. The hit show is all set to return with a brand new season this summer. While the latest edition is returning, it has a couple of changes to look forward to, be it the change in the judges panel or the theme. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming MasterChef season.

MasterChef Season 15: Who Are The Judges & What Is The Theme?

The judges on MasterChef season 15 will see Gordon Ramsay‘s return as a host and judge. Joining him will be Joe Bastianich, also returning to the show. Aarón Sánchez will not be back for another season and will be replaced by James Beard Award-nominee Tiffany Derry.

The new theme for season 15 is MasterChef: Dynamic Duos, which means the reality series will feature chefs cooking in pairs for the first time in the competition. The home cooks will compete to win a trophy, the title of the upcoming season, and a whopping cash prize of $250K.

MasterChef Season 15: Everything We Know So Far

Michael Thorn, the President of Fox Television Network, stated (via Variety), “Season after season, Gordon Ramsay and his team deliver limitless creativity and always raise the competitive bar.” He revealed that MasterChef continues to be “among the top cooking shows on television,” witnessed during the summer of last year “with its impressive performance” yet again.

“The long-standing, collaborative partnership we enjoy with Gordon, Joe, and the Endemol Shine North America team continues to bring compelling, differentiated experiences to our audience – a winning recipe we know will get even better by welcoming Tiffany’s fresh, expert perspective to the mix,” he concluded his statement about the upcoming season of MasterChef.

While no official release date has been announced yet, season 15 is slated to air sometime in summer this year. It will continue to be broadcast on Fox at the 8 p.m. ET time slot. Each new episode of MasterChef will stream on Hulu the day after it airs on the network. All 14 of the previous seasons are available on the digital platform and the Fox phone application.

MasterChef is filmed in a studio in the San Fernando Valley, California. As previously mentioned, the theme of season 15 is Dynamic Duos. Accordingly, the chef pairs will be married duos, couples dating, mothers and daughters, and sons and fathers. Other options can be siblings, best friends, and cousins. Even divorcees are potential duos who can compete.

