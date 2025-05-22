Blues rocker Adam David just owned the mic and the moment. The 34-year-old from Fort Lauderdale snagged the crown on The Voice Season 27, bringing Team Bublé its second consecutive win. Michael Bublé is two-for-two as a coach.

The finale was packed with powerhouse performances, emotional duets, and all the fire you’d expect from a live showdown. But in the end, it was Adam David who barely squeaked into the finale via an Instant Save, who stunned the crowd by taking it all. When Carson Daly announced his name, David looked completely blindsided. “I was just hugging every single person,” David told Entertainment Weekly after the win. “It could have easily been anybody… it was a real surreal moment.”

The Voice Season 27 Finalist Ranking

Adam David (Team Bublé) Jaelen Johnson (Team Kelsea) Renzo (Team Legend) Lucía Flores-Wiseman (Team Adam) Jadyn Cree (Team Bublé)

In The Voice Season 27, each coach had one finalist in the race — except Bublé, who had two: Adam David and Jadyn Cree. While Cree, daughter of The Voice alum Bryan Olsen, wrapped her run in fifth place, David carried the team across the finish line. Talk about legacy and redemption rolled into one.

The finale kicked off with a surprise set from Foreigner, where frontman Kelly Hansen announced he’s exiting the band this summer. (Luis Maldonado’s stepping in.) From there, it was a star-studded, two-hour celebration: Kelly Clarkson returned to sing Where Have You Been, and the stage lit up with guest acts like Chance the Rapper, Blake Shelton, Bryce Leatherwood, Joe Jonas, James Bay, and Sheryl Crow.

The final duets were electric. Bublé joined Adam David for The Weight, then circled back with Jadyn for I Got You Babe. Legend teamed up with Renzo for As It Was, while Kelsea Ballerini and Jaelen Johnson tackled Whiskey Lullaby. Adam Levine and Lucía channeled some Beatles magic with While My Guitar Gently Weeps. And after all that, it came down to a man who almost didn’t make the finale at all.

Reflecting on his journey, David said, “Even when I got called to do my Instant Save… I really felt like I was going home.” But from there, he snowballed into the top five, then top three, then — boom — the top spot. He credits two of his performances as closest to his true artistry: Unaware by Allen Stone and his original Hard Fought Hallelujah. “I loved the Joe Cocker, You Are So Beautiful. But those two… are probably the kind of music that I tend to put out.”

More than just a trophy, the win held deeper meaning. “This win isn’t just for me, it’s for the people that I got clean with,” David said. “They say when you get clean, you can have a life beyond your wildest dreams. And I’m a testament to that right now.”

Get ready for Season 28 this fall, Bublé will be back alongside Reba, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg. But for now, this is Adam David’s moment. And this is The Voice 27.

