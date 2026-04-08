Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is close to concluding three weeks in theatres. The spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar is maintaining a strong momentum, despite the earth-shattering run in the first two weeks. It is now getting closer to the 1100 crore mark. Scroll below for the day 21 early trends!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 21 Early Estimates!

For 20 straight days, Sanjay Dutt co-starrer maintained its double-digit streak at the Indian box office. Unfortunately, it may have dropped below the 10 crore mark on the third Wednesday. As per early trends, Dhurandhar: The Revenge amassed around 8.5-9.5 crore in the kitty on day 21.

The total box office collection will land around 1071.75-1072.75 crore net in India. Dhurandhar 2 is the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. But new milestones will soon be achieved, as it is set to cross the 1075 crore mark tomorrow. Post that, Bollywood will be gearing up for its first-ever 1100 crore club. Exciting times ahead!

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Day 16: 22.5 crore

Day 17: 26.5 crore

Day 18: 28 crore

Day 19: 11 crore*

Day 20: 11.25 crore*

Day 21: 8.5-9.5 crore (estimates)

Total: 1071.75-1072.75 crore

Fails to beat Baahubali 2 on the third Wednesday!

Considering the massive footfalls it registered in the first two weeks, it is bound to slow down now. The momentum is rock-steady, but Dhurandhar 2 failed to beat Baahubali 2 and score the 3rd highest third Wednesday collection in India. However, its predecessor, Dhurandhar, holds the #1 spot with earnings of 20.90 crore.

Here are the top 3 third Wednesday collection in Indian cinema (net):

Dhurandhar: 20.90 crore

Pushpa 2: 19.5 crore

Baahubali 2: 12 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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