Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan starrer Dhurandhar 2 continues its rampage mode at the overseas box office. It has entered the 400 crore club and is now standing at the same spot as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 20 Collection

As per the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 added another 6 crore gross to its kitty on day 20. It is now facing competition from other Indian releases, such as Biker, Rakasa, and Aadu 3, in North America and other leading international circuits. But the spy-action thriller is leading by a massive margin even in its third week.

The overall earnings now stand at 406 crore gross after 20 days. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is among the fastest Indian films to have entered the 400 crore club at the international box office. It has joined the leagues of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan, which also achieved the feat within the first phase of their overseas run.

Enters the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films overseas!

Drumrolls, please, because another massive milestone has been unlocked. Dhurandhar 2 has entered the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time at the overseas box office. It ties with Jawan at the 5th spot, which concluded its lifetime at 406 crore gross. Today, Ranveer Singh starrer will officially beat Shah Rukh Khan‘s film and own the 5th spot.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office (gross collection):

Dangal – 1521 crore Secret Superstar – 822.92 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crore Pathaan – 412 crore Jawan – 406 crore | Dhurandhar 2 – 406 crore (20 days) Andhadhun – 361 crore PK – 342.5 crore Dhurandhar – 299.35 crore Animal – 257 crore Dhoom 3 – 229 crores

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Still 200 Crore+ Away From Pushpa 2, Can It Become The Highest-Grossing Indian Film?

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