Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It is the fastest Bollywood film in history to achieve this milestone, in just 8 days. The spy-action thriller has also emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Scroll below for the global update!

Dhurandhar 2 opening week at the worldwide box office

According to the official update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected 1088.20 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its 8-day extended opening week. This includes 814.2 crore gross from the domestic circuit, while the remaining 274 crore gross is from the overseas markets.

Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh have grossed their second 1000 crore grosser after the OG Dhurandhar, which concluded its lifetime at 1354.84 crore gross. The craze is unprecedented not only in India but also on international circuits like the USA, Canada, and Australia. Despite competition from Hoppers, Project Hail Mary, and other global releases, Dhurandhar 2 continues to achieve milestones worldwide!

Becomes the 8th highest-grossing Indian film globally!

In the last 24 hours, Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the global lifetime of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. It now ranks as the 8th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Ranveer Singh starrer is expected to unleash madness during its second weekend, with little to no competition in India. Its next target is Jawan (1163.82 crore).

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2: 1800 crore Pushpa 2: 1785.84 crore Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore RRR: 1275.51 crore KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crore Jawan: 1163.82 crore Dhurandhar 2: 1088.2 crore Pathaan: 1069.85 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crore

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 8 Summary

India net: 690 crore

India gross: 814.2 crore

Overseas gross: 274 crore

Worldwide gross: 1088.2 crore

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh Delivers 2nd Highest Opening Week + 6th Highest-Grossing Film Of Indian Cinema!

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