Youth, starring Ken Karunas, Anishma Anilkumar, and Devadarshini, has concluded its first week at the Indian box office and has already fetched massive returns. For Kollywood, it has kept the streak of successful films intact in 2026, joining the list with Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, With Love, and Thaai Kizhavi. Mounted on a low budget of just 6 crore, it has earned over 25 crore net in 8 days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Youth earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

The Kollywood comedy drama earned 1.81 crore on the second Thursday, day 8. Compared to day 7’s 2.1 crore, it showed a 13.8% drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated 26.34 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals a gross collection of 31.08 crore. During the second weekend, it will comfortably cross the 30 crore net milestone, which will be considered as a big feat.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 3.65 crore

Day 2 – 3.6 crore

Day 3 – 5.1 crore

Day 4 – 5.45 crore

Day 5 – 2.45 crore

Day 6 – 2.18 crore

Day 7 – 2.1 crore

Day 8 – 1.81 crore

Total – 26.34 crore

Youth enjoys over 300% returns!

Youth was reportedly made at a budget of just 6 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 26.34 crore net. So, in the 8-day extended opening week, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 20.34 crore. Calculated further, it equals 339% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 26.34 crore

ROI – 20.34 crore

ROI% – 339%

Verdict – Super Hit

3rd most-profitable film of Kollywood in 2026

With 339% returns, Youth is currently Kollywood’s third-most-profitable film of 2026. It stands below Thaai Kizhavi (567.77% returns), which amassed 60.1 crore net against a reported budget of 9 crore. The list is topped by With Love (668% returns), which scored 30.72 crore net against a cost of 4 crore.

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