Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, has concluded its 8-day extended opening week at the Indian box office, and it has been a disappointing ride so far. Considering the presence of the Powerstar, it was expected to make a respectable total, if not higher, in the first week, but it has failed miserably. Mounted on a budget of 150 crore, it has earned less than 70 crore net. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Ustaad Bhagat Singh earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

Since word of mouth is not in its favor, the Tollywood action drama has been scoring lower on weekdays. On the second Thursday, day 8, it scored only 1.02 crore. Compared to day 7’s 1.35 crore, it saw a 24.44% drop. Overall, it has earned just 66.97 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 79.02 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 34.75 crore

Day 2 – 9 crore

Day 3 – 9.1 crore

Day 4 – 7.5 crore

Day 5 – 2.5 crore

Day 6 – 1.75 crore

Day 7 – 1.35 crore

Day 8 – 1.02 crore

Total – 66.97 crore

Pawan Kalyan’s lowest week 1 post-COVID

With 66.97 crore net in the kitty, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has registered the lowest opening week for Pawan Kalyan in the post-COVID era. It stayed below Bro (74.3 crore).

Take a look at week 1 collections of Pawan Kalyan’s post-COVID films in India (highest to lowest):

They Call Him OG – 169.3 crore Bheemla Nayak – 104.3 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 81.1 crore Bro – 74.3 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 66.97 crore

Recovers less than 50% of the budget

Ustaad Bhagat Singh was made on a budget of 150 crore, and against this cost, it has scored only 66.97 crore net so far. So, in the first 8 days, it recovered only 44.64% of the budget. Due to the poor reception, the film will fail to make significant earnings in the coming days and is heading for a lifetime collection below 80 crore net. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it is heading towards a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

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