Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, is showing no signs of slowing down even after amassing a monumental sum in the first 8 days. In fact, with the beginning of the second weekend, the magnum opus is ready for weekend madness, and it is going to start by registering the biggest second Friday at the Indian box office. Yes, you read that right! A new record is in the making, as indicated by the advance booking of day 9.

Shows increased on the 2nd Friday

This week, there’s no competition in the Hindi market. There’s one noteworthy Hollywood release that has arrived in the form of Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary, but aside from affecting the IMAX show count, it has done no harm to the Ranveer Singh starrer. Since it’s the weekend, the show count for the film has increased, and it has crossed 19,000 across India.

Dhurandhar 2 grosses over 20 crore through day 9 advance booking

Coming to the advance booking update, Dhurandhar 2 sold over 5 lakh tickets for day 9 before the first show started. In terms of collections, it has earned a whopping 21.2 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office from pre-sales of the second Friday. In net collections, it equals 18 crore, which is more than impressive.

Day 9 prediction – Targets the biggest 2nd Friday at the Indian box office!

Dhurandhar 2 has done the heavy lifting through the advance booking, and since it’s the weekend, the over-the-counter ticket sales will also be high. So, it’s going to be complete madness at the Indian box office, and the film is expected to earn a historic 43-45 crore net on its day 9. With such an expected number, it targets the biggest second Friday of all time in India.

For those who don’t know, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 holds the record for the biggest second Friday with a net collection of 37.5 crore. Now, the Aditya Dhar directorial is all set to easily overtake it and register a new target.

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