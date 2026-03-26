Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 is pulling off insane numbers at the worldwide box office, and the madness will continue in the coming days. After a historic start of over 200 crore, the film has maintained its epic momentum due to a strong word of mouth. Not just in India, but it is doing crazy business across the globe, especially in North America. Now, according to the latest update, it has entered the 1000-crore club like a cakewalk. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 7!

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 7 days?

The Bollywood spy-action thriller saw a noticeable drop but still minted solid numbers on its first Wednesday. In India, it has grossed 756.49 crore (641.1 crore net) till Wednesday. Overseas, the estimated collection stands at 273 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 7-day worldwide box office collection stands at a colossal 1029.49 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 641.1 crore

India gross – 756.49 crore

Overseas gross – 273 crore

Worldwide gross – 1029.49 crore

It’s Bollywood’s 5th highest-grossing film globally!

With 1029.49 crore gross in the kitty, Dhurandhar 2 is currently the fifth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time at the worldwide box office. It surpassed Bajrangi Bhaijaan (915 crore gross) to secure the fifth spot. Today, on day 8, it will surpass Pathaan (1069.85 crore gross) to claim the fourth spot. Considering the potential, the Ranveer Singh starrer has a chance to overtake Dangal (2059.04 crore gross) to grab the top spot.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers globally:

Dangal – 2059.04 crore Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore Jawan – 1163.62 crore Pathaan – 1069.85 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 1029.49 crore (7 days) Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crore Animal – 910.72 crore Secret Superstar – 902.92 crore Stree 2 – 884.45 crore Chhaava – 827.06 crore

More about the film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. It was produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios. It was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crore.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 North America Box Office Day 7: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is 5th Highest-Grossing Indian Film Of All Time!

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