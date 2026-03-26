Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi, is on track to emerge as an all-time blockbuster at the North American box office. After the tremendous success of the first installment, the pre-release hype for the sequel was huge, but no one thought it would cross biggies like Jawan and RRR within one week. According to the latest update, the magnum opus has already crossed $17 million and emerged as the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the North American box office in 7 days?

Due to strong hype and extraordinary word of mouth, the Dhurandhar sequel is performing brilliantly in North America (USA and Canada). After a superb 4-day extended opening weekend, the film has maintained its momentum on weekdays. Due to discounted ticket rates on Tuesday, collections surged, but as expected, they dropped on the first Wednesday, day 7.

While official numbers are yet to come, estimates suggest a score of $800K on day 7. It pushes the overall tally to a whopping $17.32 million at the North American box office. Today, on day 8, Dhurandhar 2 is likely to cross the $18 million mark, which would be a huge feat for the film.

Check out the day-wise collection breakdown at the North American box office:

Day 1 – $3.98 million (including premieres)

(including premieres) Day 2 – $2.95 million

Day 3 – $3.92 million

Day 4 – $3.15 million

Day 5 – $1.14 million

Day 6 – $1.33 million

Day 7 – $800K (estimates)

Total – $17.32 million (estimates)

It’s now the 5th highest-grossing Indian film in North America!

With an estimated $17.32 million in the kitty, Dhurandhar 2 has become the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film at the North American box office by overtaking RRR ($15.34 million). Today, it will cross Pathaan ($17.49 million), thus claiming the fourth spot. In the lifetime run, it is all set to top the charts by surpassing Baahubali 2 ($22 million).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in North America:

Baahubali 2 – $22 million Dhurandhar – $20.65 million Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million Pathaan – $17.49 million Dhurandhar 2 – $17.32 million (7 days) RRR – $15.34 million Jawan – $15.23 million Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million Animal – $15.01 million Dangal – $12.19 million

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