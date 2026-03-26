Youth, starring Ken Karunas, Anishma Anilkumar, Devadarshini, and others, is on the verge of concluding its 8-day extended opening week at the Indian box office, and so far, it has been a successful ride. After a solid start, the film has maintained its momentum, all thanks to a low budget, it emerged as a big success in the first few days. While there’s still one day to go, it has already registered the second-biggest opening week of Kollywood in 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did Youth earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The Kollywood romantic comedy entertainer earned 2.1 crore on the second Thursday, day 7. Compared to day 6’s 2.15 crore, it saw a 2.32% drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated 23.9 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 28.2 crore gross. Today, on day 8, collections are likely to stay steady, thus earning over 25 crore net in the 8-day extended first week.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 3.6 crore

Day 2 – 3.5 crore

Day 3 – 4.9 crore

Day 4 – 5.25 crore

Day 5 – 2.4 crore

Day 6 – 2.15 crore

Day 7 – 2.1 crore

Total – 23.9 crore

Records Kollywood’s 2nd biggest opening week of 2026

With 23.9 crore coming in the first 7 days, Youth has already registered the second-biggest opening week of Kollywood at the Indian box office in 2026. It stands below Parasakthi (36.25 crore). It surpassed Thaai Kizhavi (23.25 crore) to claim the second spot.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top opening weeks of 2026:

Parasakthi – 36.25 crore Youth – 23.9 crore (1 more day to go) Thaai Kizhavi – 23.25 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 19.75 crore With Love – 13.41 crore

Makes close to 300% returns

Youth was reportedly made at a budget of 6 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 23.9 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 17.9 crore. Calculated further, it equals 298.33% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 23.9 crore

ROI – 17.9 crore

ROI% – 298.33%

Verdict – Super Hit

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