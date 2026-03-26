Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 continues to roar at the Indian box office even on weekdays. After a historic first weekend, the film is raking in phenomenal numbers on regular working days and setting new benchmarks. In the latest development, it made a smashing entry into the 600 crore club on day 7. In the meantime, it has emerged as the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time and, among all Indian films, the seventh.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The Dhurandhar sequel scored an estimated 49 crore (all languages) on the first Wednesday, day 7, with the Hindi version alone contributing 45 crore. Compared to day 6’s 60 crore, it saw a 18.33% drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated 641.1 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, which equals 756.49 crore gross. The Hindi version stands at 604 crore net, which equals 712.72 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in the Hindi vs all languages format (net):

Paid previews – 43 crore vs 43 crore

vs Day 1 – 97 crore vs 102 crore

vs Day 2 – 81 crore vs 83 crore

vs Day 3 – 109 crore vs 117 crore

vs Day 4 – 113 crore vs 121 crore

vs Day 5 – 61 crore vs 66.1 crore

vs Day 6 – 55 crore vs 60 crore

vs Day 7 – 45 crore vs 49 crore

Total – 604 crore vs 641.1 crore

Becomes Bollywood’s 2nd highest-grossing film

With 641.1 crore in the kitty, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Chhaava (615.39 crore), Stree 2 (627.5 crore), and Jawan (640.42 crore) to become the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film at the Indian box office. In the coming days, it’ll claim the first spot by beating Dhurandhar (894.49 crore).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Dhurandhar – 894.49 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 641.1 crore (7 days) Jawan – 640.42 crore Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Chhaava – 615.39 crore Animal – 554 crore Pathaan – 543.22 crore Gadar 2 – 525.5 crore Dangal – 387.39 crore Border 2 – 362.76 crore

Ranks 7th among all Indian films

Including films from all industries, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the seventh-highest-grossing film of all time in India. Today, on day 8, it will cross Kalki 2898 AD (653.21 crore) to claim the sixth spot.

Take a look at the top 10 grossers of all time in India (net):

Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crore Baahubali 2 – 1031 crore Dhurandhar – 894.49 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 859.7 crore RRR – 772 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 641.1 crore Jawan – 640.42 crore Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Kantara: Chapter 1 – 622.41 crore

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