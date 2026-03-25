Ustaad Bhagat Singh has already sealed its fate at the Indian box office as a major failure and is heading for an early closure. In the pre-release stage, it failed to build the expected buzz, and later, its below-par content hurt the film. After a good start, the biggie is struggling on weekdays and has yet to touch the 70 crore mark in net collections. Made on a reported budget of 150 crore, it has turned out to be Pawan Kalyan’s fourth consecutive failure. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 6!

How much did Ustaad Bhagat Singh earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The Tollywood action drama earned 1.75 crore on the first Tuesday, day 6. Compared to day 5’s 2.5 crore, the film displayed a 30% drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated 64.6 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 76.22 crore gross. Considering the poor momentum, it is heading for the 8-day extended opening week of below 70 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 34.75 crore

Day 2 – 9 crore

Day 3 – 9.1 crore

Day 4 – 7.5 crore

Day 5 – 2.5 crore

Day 6 – 1.75 crore

Total – 64.6 crore

Pawan Kalyan’s 4th consecutive failure

Made on a reported budget of 150 crore, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has earned 64.6 crore net so far, thus recovering only 43.06% of the total budget. In the lifetime run, the film is expected to earn less than 85 crore net, thus securing a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

With a confirmed losing verdict, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has turned out to be Pawan Kalyan’s fourth consecutive failure. Pawan’s streak of failure started with Bro, followed by Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG. His latest release is the fourth failure in a row.

Box office summary:

Budget – 150 crore

India net collection – 64.6 crore

Recovery – 43.06%

More about the film

The Telugu action drama is directed by Harish Shankar and also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, and KS Ravikumar in key roles. It was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film was theatrically released on March 19.

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