Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer Dhurandhar 2 is shining bright at the box office. The spy-action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar refuses to slow down even on weekdays. But how is it performing compared to its predecessor, Dhurandhar? Scroll below for the details!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 5

In 5 days, Dhurandhar had emerged as Ranveer Singh’s 4th highest-grossing film in India. It had scored the 7th highest Tuesday of all time in Bollywood, taking its domestic total to 159.4 crore net. Mind you, the spy-action thriller faced a lot of pre-release negativity but won hearts with its strong content.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 5

Wasn’t our mind-boggled when we witnessed the immense success of Aditya Dhar’s 2025 film within its first week? Dhurandhar: The Revenge is achieving new heights at the box office. It earned a whopping 60 crore net on its first working Monday in the Hindi belt.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office has reached 503 crore net. Dhurandhar 2 is already a hit in India and will soon also earn the superhit verdict. It is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 and the 2nd-highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar Box Office (5-day comparison)

In 5 days, Dhurandhar 2 stands almost 215% higher, about 366.6 crore ahead of its predecessor. It is worth noting that the sequel was released in 5 languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam), unlike Akshaye Khanna‘s first film, which was released only in Hindi. To keep the comparison fair, we have considered only collections from the Hindi belt.

If one considers all five languages, Aditya Dhar‘s sequel stands at 532.1 crore net in only 5 days, which is unbelievable!

Here’s the day-wise comparison at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar

Day 1: 1401 crore (including previews) VS 28.6 crore

Day 2 – 81 crore VS 33.10 crore

Day 3 – 109 crore VS 44.80 crore

Day 4 – 113 crore VS 24.3 crore

Day 5 – 60 crore VS 28.6 crore

Total: 526 crore VS 159.4 crore

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