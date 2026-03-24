Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer Dhurandhar 2 has knocked it out of the park. The spy-action thriller sequel has witnessed another spectacular day at the overseas box office. It has now entered the top Bollywood 10 grossers of all time. Scroll below for the day 5 update!

Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 5

According to the official update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has accumulated $24.8 million at the overseas box office in 5 days. When converted into INR, the collection comes to around 233 crore gross. It is facing competition from Ustaad Bhagat Singh but remains the audience’s leading choice, registering impressive footfalls across the country.

At the US box office, Dhurandhar 2 is competing with Hollywood biggies like Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, Project Hail Mary, and Hoppers, among others. But it is giving a tough fight amid a spectacular buzz. The other leading circuits include Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, among others.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the overseas box office:

Day 1: $5.5 million (including previews)

(including previews) Day 2: $4.9 million

Day 3: $6.2 million

Day 4: $6 million

Day 5: $2.2 million

Total: $24.8 million

Enters the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films overseas!

Dhurandhar 2 has achieved a massive milestone. In only 5 days, it has secured a spot amongst the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office. The spy action thriller has thrown Dhoom 3 (229 crore) out of the top 10.

Ranveer Singh starrer will now compete against Animal. Post that, the fight will be against its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which is also the highest-grossing adult film of all time at the international box office.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office:

Dangal – 1521 crore Secret Superstar – 822.92 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crore Pathaan – 412 crore Jawan – 406 crore Andhadhun – 361 crore PK – 342.5 crore Dhurandhar – 299.35 crore Animal – 257 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 233 crore

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Fastest Indian Film To Cross 700 Crore, Becomes Ranveer Singh’s 2nd Highest-Grosser!

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