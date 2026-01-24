Shah Rukh Khan fans are over the moon as the release date of King has been unveiled a while ago. Sidharth Anand’s directorial is arriving on December 24, 2026. It’s sure to enjoy a record-breaking run, but will the action thriller write history, clocking the biggest Christmas opening in Bollywood? Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Will Sidharth Anand + Shah Rukh Khan’s success streak continue?

Shah Rukh Khan was struggling with back-to-back flops. He chose to work with Sidharth Anand for his comeback film after the Zero debacle. Pathaan set new milestones, emerging as his highest-grossing film of all time. Jawan later stole the throne.

The director-actor duo is now collaborating again on King. The excitement is also huge because it will mark SRK’s first collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan, who is also making her theatrical debut with the Christmas 2026 release.

Will the streak of success continue after Pathaan? Our hopes are high, but only time will tell if they hit the ball out of the park again.

King vs the biggest Christmas openers in Bollywood!

Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan has high chances of rewriting history by scoring the biggest Christmas opening in Bollywood. He scored a hat-trick in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, successfully regaining the faith of cine-goers.

It’s going to be a clash against the other Khans of Bollywood. Aamir Khan leads at the #1 spot as Dhoom 3 made a staggering opening of 36 crores. On the other hand, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai had earned 34.10 crores on day 1.

Let’s revisit the opening day of Shah Rukh Khan’s last two action films – Pathaan (57 crores) and Jawan (75 crores). Need we say more? The target is super-easy and we certainly cannot wait to see what happens on January 24, 2026.

Check out the all-time top 10 Christmas openers in Bollywood (net collection):

Dhoom 3: 36 crores Tiger Zinda Hai: 34.10 crores Dangal: 29.78 crores PK: 26.63 crores Dabangg 3: 24.5 crores Simmba: 20.72 crores Dabangg: 21.1 crores Good Newwz: 17.56 crores Don 2: 15.3 crores 3 Idiots: 12.78 crores

