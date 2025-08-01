Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama is witnessing a never-seen-before run for a romantic musical in India. Saiyaara is steadily pacing towards the 300 crore club and creating new records with every passing day. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Dhoom 3 and 2 other Bollywood biggies. Scroll below for day 14 box office collection!

How much did Saiyaara earn on day 14?

The official figures are out, and Saiyaara accumulated 6.50 crore on day 14. It saw another 19% drop compared to 8 crores earned on the second Wednesday. It continued to be the #1 choice of the audience amid limited releases, but Mahavatar Narsimha is a visible threat, taking away a chunk of the footfalls in the Hindi belt.

The overall net collection in India concludes at 285.25 crores after two weeks. Saiyaara witnessed a 43% drop in the second week compared to the gigantic 175.25 crores minted in the debut week.