Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama is witnessing a never-seen-before run for a romantic musical in India. Saiyaara is steadily pacing towards the 300 crore club and creating new records with every passing day. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Dhoom 3 and 2 other Bollywood biggies. Scroll below for day 14 box office collection!
How much did Saiyaara earn on day 14?
The official figures are out, and Saiyaara accumulated 6.50 crore on day 14. It saw another 19% drop compared to 8 crores earned on the second Wednesday. It continued to be the #1 choice of the audience amid limited releases, but Mahavatar Narsimha is a visible threat, taking away a chunk of the footfalls in the Hindi belt.
The overall net collection in India concludes at 285.25 crores after two weeks. Saiyaara witnessed a 43% drop in the second week compared to the gigantic 175.25 crores minted in the debut week.
Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown in India below:
- Week 1: 175.25 crores
- Week 2: 110 crores
Total: 285.25 crores
Saiyaara was made on a reported budget of 45 crores. In only two weeks, it has minted around 534% profits. It is the most profitable Indian film of 2025 and a super-duper hit at the box office!
Beats Dhoom 3 and two other Bollywood films!
Saiyaara has officially entered the top 20 highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. It has stolen the 20th spot from Dhoom 3, which concluded its lifetime at 284 crores.
That’s not it, the YRF production has also crossed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (281.56 crores) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (279.50 crores).
Today, it will surpass Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (286 crores).
Saiyaara Box Office Summary (14 days)
- Budget: 45 crores
- India net: 285.25 crores
- India gross: 336.59 crores
- ROI: 534%
- Verdict: Super-duper hit
