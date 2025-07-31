The Raja Saab is witnessing delays due to its post-production work. Originally scheduled to release on April 10, 2025, Prabhas’ starrer may now hit the big screens on Sankranthi 2026. But that also means a four-way clash with Chiranjeevi, Thalapathy Vijay and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Scroll below for a detailed analysis of its box office risk.

The Raja Saab postponed again?

Due to the post-production delays, The Raja Saab was pushed to December 5, 2025. But as per the latest reports, Maruthi’s directorial may now be eyeing an January 9, 2026 release. This means Prabhas’ starrer will benefit from a bumper festive opening, co-inciding with Sankranthi. But there are huge roadblocks on its way.

Prabhas VS Chiranjeevi VS Nandamuri Balakrishna on Sankranthi 2026

As most know, Sankranthi is one of the biggest festivals at the box office in South. Chiranjeevi had previously booked the occasion for the release of his upcoming film with Anil Ravipudi, tentatively titled #Mega157.

On the other hand, Telugu fans may also witness the release of Akhanda 2: Thaandavam get pushed from September to Pongal 2026. The three-way clash will definitely impact the opening day collections as the footfalls will get divided, and it will only be the survival of the fittest at the box office.

The unmissable Jana Nayagan storm

The trouble doesn’t end there. Thalapathy Vijay is confirmed to arrive with his final film, Jana Nayagan, on January 9, 2026. His fans will shower him with love in abundance as he’s quitting acting and moving into his political career.

Thalapathy Vijay has a huge fan following in Tamil and Telugu, which means The Raja Saab’s run may be impacted.

Worth a 450 crore risk?

As per multiple reports, The Raja Saab is mounted at a staggering budget of 450 crores. The stakes are high for Prabhas starrer and the multi-way clash on Sankranthi 2026 may create challenges at the box office. It seems like Maruthi and team are confident with the content to be taking such a huge risk. Hopefully, they will deliver a blockbuster!

