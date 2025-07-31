Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is on rampage mode at the box office. It is achieving new milestones with every passing day of its domestic run. In only 13 days, the animated dark fantasy action film has emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025 in Japan. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Box Office Update

As per Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle added $4.4 million to its kitty on the second Wednesday. The overall box office collection has surged to a whopping ¥14.67 billion ($99 million). It will officially cross the $100 million mark today, a massive feat to be achieved in only two weeks at the Japanese box office!

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown:

Day 1: ¥1.64 billion($11.2million)

Opening Weekend (3-day): ¥5.52 billion ($37.5 million)

Extended Opening Weekend (4-day): ¥7.31 billion ($49.7 million)

Week 1: ¥10.7 billion ($72.4million)

Weekend 2 (3-day): ¥12.87 billion ($86.8 million)

Week 2 (1 day to go): ¥14.67 billion ($99 million)

Emerges highest-grossing film of 2025 in Japan!

Drumrolls, please, because Infinity Castle has surpassed Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback (¥14.59 billion) to emerge as the highest-grossing film in Japan in 2025.

Just not that, the latest Demon Slayer film has also become the 17th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan. Soon, it will beat Bayside Shakedown 2 (¥17.35 billion) and officially enter the top 10.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle heading for international release in Japan

The Demon Slayer mania is not only viral in Japan but also worldwide. Fans of the manga film-series are eagerly awaiting release in the international arena.

Here’s the schedule for the overseas release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in August:

August 12: Thailand

August 14: Hong Kong, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore

August 15: Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam

August 20: Philippines

