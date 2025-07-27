Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle created as many as 5 records in its opening weekend. In fact, it made a better debut than The Mugen Train. The first part of the Japanese animated dark fantasy action trilogy has achieved a new milestone at the domestic box office. Scroll below for the day 7 report!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Collection

The official figures are yet awaited but as the latest estimates, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has earned ¥10.7 billion ($72.4 million) in its opening week. It continues to dominate the ticket windows, giving other domestic and international releases a run for their money. It is even performing better than Hollywood biggies like F1, Superman and The Fantastic Four.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle below:

Opening Day: ¥1.64 billion ($11.2 million)

($11.2 million) 3-Day Weekend: ¥5.52 billion ($37.5 million)

($37.5 million) 4-Day Extended Weekend: ¥7.31 billion ( $49.7 million )

) Opening Week: ¥10.7 billion* ($72.4 million)

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle creates history in Japan, yet again!

In 7 days, Infinity Castle has emerged as the fastest-ever film to clock the ¥10 billion mark at the Japanese box office. Previously, The Mugen Train held the record as it became the fastest film to cross the mark in 10 days. Clearly, the latest Demon Slayer movie is here to set new benchmarks!

Infinity Castle is gearing up for release in overseas markets!

Along with the domestic sun, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle will soon roar loud even at the international box office. It is releasing in Thailand on August 12, followed by Hong Kong, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore on August 14. Haruo Sotozaki‘s directorial will also release in Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam on August 15, followed by Philippines on Aug 20.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

