Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, has been experiencing the pressure of Superman, and it will face yet another competition—The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The sci-fi adventure movie seems to have reached the end of its achievements among franchise films. It will not be able to cross the domestic haul of Jurassic World Dominion in its original theatrical run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

This weekend, the film is expected to cross the $700 million milestone at the worldwide box office. But that might take a back seat due to the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The Jurassic World movie was hit hard when Superman came out, and it was just regaining its hold at the box office when the MCU film also hit the theaters.

How much has the film earned at the domestic box office after 23 days?

Jurassic World Rebirth stayed at the #2 spot in the domestic box office. According to Box Office Mojo, it collected $2.39 million this Thursday. It dropped by 44% from last weekend, and with that, the domestic collection has hit $288.5 million cume after twenty-three days. If the legs don’t drop too drastically, it is projected to cross the $300 million milestone during this weekend.

Jurassic World Rebirth is expected to end its run as 5th highest-grossing installment in the franchise

Scarlett Johansson‘s film surpassed the domestic haul of The Lost World: Jurassic Park to occupy the #5 spot among the franchise. But it is projected to end its theatrical run, staying at that spot as the installment ahead of it is Jurassic World Dominion, with its $376.8 million collection. Since Rebirth is tracking to end its domestic run between $315 million and $330 million, it will not be able to surpass Jurassic World Dominion’s domestic haul and become the 4th highest-grossing film in the franchise. It is also the 5th highest-grossing film in the franchise worldwide.

Check out the Jurassic Park films’ collections at the domestic box office:

Jurassic World – $653.4 million

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) – $417.7 million

Jurassic Park (1993) – $407.2 million

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) – $376.8 million

Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025) – $288.5 million

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – $229.08 million

Jurassic Park III (2001) – $181.17 million

Jurassic World Rebirth was released in theaters on July 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: F1 North America Box Office Day 28: Surpasses The $150M+ Domestic Haul Of Fast & Furious!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News