Brad Pitt’s F1 has achieved yet another feat at the box office in North America. It has beaten the $150 million+ domestic haul of Fast & Furious to add another feather to its glorious cap. The movie is the least impacted despite facing biggies, including Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman, and now The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It has consistently been in the top five in the domestic box office chart. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Brad Pitt’s film is an ambitious project backed by Apple. If it outperforms Fast & Furious, a franchise movie that built its success over decades, it will validate prestige, realism, and authenticity over the usual franchise formula. This also means that Pitt’s movie is not just a niche motorsport flick but a true mainstream box office force.

How much has F1: The Movie earned at the North American box office after 28 days?

Based on the latest data provided by Box Office Mojo, F1 collected $1.13 million on its fourth Thursday domestically. This brings the film’s domestic haul to $159.3 million after twenty-eight days. It is the 10th highest-grossing film of the year at the North American box office. It is expected to earn between $175 million and $190 million in its domestic run.

Surpasses Fast & Furious’ domestic haul

Fast & Furious is a 2009 action film directed by Justin Lin, serving as the direct sequel to The Fast and the Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious. Also, it is the fourth film in the Fast & Furious franchise. The movie features Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster. It reunited the OG cast and collected $155.06 million in its domestic run, including the 2021 re-release. Brad Pitt‘s racing film has surpassed that collection in less than a month. The 2025 sports drama has already surpassed the $360.4 million worldwide collection of Fast & Furious.

Worldwide collection update

The Brad Pitt-starrer movie has been performing well overseas, too, and it has been weeks, yet F1 maintains a stronghold worldwide. The film collected $309.2 million internationally, and adding that to its domestic cume, the worldwide collection has reached the $468.5 million mark. It is the sixth highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year and might cross the $500 million mark in its global run. F1 was released in theaters on June 27.

Box Office Summary

North America – $159.3 million

International – $309.2 million

Worldwide – $468.55 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps China Box Office: Records MCU’s 2nd Worst Friday Debut, Lower Than The Marvels

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News