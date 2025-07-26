The Fantastic Four: First Steps had an underwhelming start at the box office in China. It even came below the release day number of The Marvels. The film might pick up in the latter weeks, but the start is pretty disappointing. China is a huge market and contributes a significant amount to a film’s worldwide collection. Thus, if the MCU movie fails to impress the viewers in China, then it will lose a big chunk of its collections. Keep scrolling for more.

The MCU movie earned the biggest preview collection in 2025. It surpassed Superman‘s $22.5 million collection to achieve that title. The movie collected $24.4 million from the previews, the 10th biggest preview collection in North America. It might even surpass Superman’s debut weekend collection as one of the biggest opening weekends of the year.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ opening day collection at the box office in China

As per trade analysts’ report, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected just $1.7 million on Friday, opening day. The collection includes $150K from the Thursday previews. The latest release has registered one of the lowest Friday openings ever for the MCU movies. It has earned this collection from over 44k screenings. It debuted out of the top 3 at #5 in China.

How does its Friday opening day stack up against other MCU movies?

Deadpool and Wolverine – $8.6 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – $7.4 million Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – $6.1 million The Marvels – $4.2 million Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – $4 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $1.7 million Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – $1.6 million

Projected opening weekend of the MCU film

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is expected to earn between $4.5 million and $6.5 million on its three-day opening weekend at the box office in China. The film has collected $450K in pre-sales for Saturday, and will play over 42k screenings.

In North America, it is likely to earn between $120 million and $130 million in its opening weekend. Globally, it is tracking to debut between $230 million and $250 million. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Superman Worldwide Box Office: Surpassed The $430M+ Global Haul Of This MCU Movie In Less Than 15 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News