The Fantastic Four: First Steps has started off with an optimistic beginning, collecting more than Superman from the Previews in the North American box office.

The MCU movie is expected to bring back Marvel’s lost glory after two underwhelming box office runs. It might not be as big as Deadpool and Wolverine but will definitely do better than Thunderbolts* and Captain America 4. Keep scrolling for more.

The MCU movie packs a fresh punch with its retro-futuristic backdrop. The casting is also fresh, and people are praising its CGI and visuals. It has received strong ratings on the aggregate sites and an A- on CinemaScore. It is on par with Thunderbolts*, Black Widow, Captain America: The First Avenger, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Thor 2’s ratings on the CinemaScore site.

How much has the MCU film earned from the previews at the North American box office?

According to reports, The Fantastic Four: First Steps starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Julia Garner collected a strong $24.4 million from the previews, registering the 10th biggest Thursday Previews collection for Disney’s MCU at the US box office. It has also surpassed the previous collection of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 [$24 million] to record the #23 biggest previews of all time.

The 10 biggest previews recorded by MCU movies at the domestic box office:

Avengers: Endgame – $60 million Avengers: Infinity War – $39 million Deadpool & Wolverine – $38.5 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – $36 million Thore: Love and Thunder – $29 million Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – $28 million Avengers: Age of Ultron Black Panther – $25.2 million Captain America: Civil War – $25 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $24.4 million

Beats Superman’s $22.5 million collection from the previews domestically

The latest DC film, Superman, collected $22.5 million from previews when it was released earlier this month. However, the MCU film has now snatched that title away. First Steps has surpassed Superman’s preview collection and registered the biggest previews of 2025.

Worldwide collection update & opening weekend projection

The Fantastic Four film collected $27 million at the overseas box office in two days. Allied to the $24.2 million domestic cume from the Thursday previews, it had hit $51.4 million worldwide before even Friday. The MCU movie is projected to earn between $120 million and $130 million in its 3-day opening weekend and $110 million to $120 million over the 5-day opening overseas; thus, the global debut could be between $230 million and $250 million.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in theaters on July 25, and you can read our review of the film here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: F1 Box Office: Brad Pitt Races Past A Tom Hanks Classic & A Sci-Fi Cult Hit: Guess Who Just Got Lapped?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News