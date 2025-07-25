Brad Pitt’s high-octane Formula One sports drama F1 is racing toward the coveted $500 million mark at the global box office. The film has already raked in nearly $158 million in the U.S. and over $309 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to an impressive $467 million (according to Box Office Mojo). And in doing that, it has outperformed several 2025 releases, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and 28 Years Later.

Now, after breaking multiple box office records, F1 has also surpassed the lifetime global gross of two popular genre films — one being one of Tom Hanks’ most acclaimed performances, and the other, a sequel to a cult sci-fi classic.

F1 Has Outgrossed These Two Globally Popular Films

The two globally popular films that F1 has outgrossed are Tom Hanks’ Oscar-nominated survival drama Cast Away (2000) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003), the third installment in The Matrix film series, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role.

While Cast Away earned nearly $430 million at the box office worldwide, The Matrix Revolutions brought in around $427 million globally. With F1 now surpassing the $467 million mark, it has sped past both films at the global box office. With The Fantastic Four: First Step hitting the big screen today, it will be interesting to see how many more films F1 might overtake in the coming days.

What’s F1 All About

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

