Hulk Hogan’s Biopic Announcement

Back in 2019, it was announced that Thor actor Chris Hemsworth had been cast to play the lead role in a Hulk Hogan biopic directed by Todd Phillips (director of The Hangover and Joker) and made for Netflix. If you are wondering whether the biopic is still happening, we have you covered.

According to an earlier report by The Hollywood Reporter, the Hulk Hogan biopic starring Chris Hemsworth would have reunited writer-director duo, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, who collaborated in the 2019 billion-dollar blockbuster Joker. The Netflix biopic was expected to focus on the rise of the wrestling legend and would have served as the origin story, rather than the entire life story of Hulk Hogan, who joined the project as a consultant and executive producer.

Production Delays

However, in early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused widespread production delays across Hollywood. Despite the film’s lead actor, Chris Hemsworth, being hopeful for the biopic to move forward, in 2024, Todd Phillips revealed (per Variety) that he was no longer attached to direct the project. Speaking about the biopic, he said, “I love what we were trying to do, but that’s not going to come together for me.”

Then, in October 2024, Hulk Hogan said on the PBD Podcast that one of the stakeholders “kind of missed a beat in the contract. There was a payment that wasn’t placed at the right time.” He also said that the script was amazing and that even Scott Silver confessed that it was the best thing he had ever written. When the WWE champ read the script after three years of discussion with the writer, he thought, “Oh my god, this is really good.” He even believed that Hemsworth could have won an Oscar for this role.

Hulk Hogan Biopic: Current Status

Despite early buzz and a brilliant creative team, there has been no recent concrete update from Netflix, Chris Hemsworth, or any of the producers. With various earlier setbacks and following Hulk Hogan’s recent passing, the biopic now appears to be officially shelved. Still, if circumstances change and the hurdles are overcome, fans may eventually see the incredible story of Hulk Hogan on the big screen. Because the ‘Hulkamaniacs’ truly deserve it.

