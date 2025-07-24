After rebooting Superman with David Corenswet, James Gunn is already planning new films with Batman and Wonder Woman. As per DC Studios’ co-CEO, they are currently shuffling through the perfect script to make these movies. However, before Gunn took over, Gal Gadot portrayed Wonder Woman for years. Even though the actress initially claimed she was in talks for the next movie that Gunn and Peter Safran were about to make, it was later cancelled.

Soon, the news about Gadot’s exit from the Studios started to surface everywhere. As Gunn recently addressed whether there’s a chance of a Wonder Woman movie in the future, AI art showing how Alexandra Daddario would be perfect for the role went viral online.

Can Alexandra Daddario Portray The DCU’s New Wonder Woman?

Gal Gadot gained popularity as a DC superheroine after appearing in her standalone movies, Wonder Woman (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020). She also starred in Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, after her exit, there have been many speculations about who will take her place in the DC world. Now, AI art made by Minsc93 that showed Alexandra Daddario as the character has gone viral. It imagined the actress in Diana Prince’s classic costume.

Also, X (previously known as Twitter) has been filled with similar AI art and edited pictures. While she looks quite competent as Wonder Woman in the costume, Daddario might also be perfect for the role. She has previous experience bringing life to a Greek-inspired warrior in Percy Jackson, where she played the role of Annabeth. Apart from that, the actress also has a past with DC. She has voiced one of the iconic DC characters, Lois Lane, in the animated movies in the Tomorrowverse.

Alexandra Daddario as Wonder Woman would’ve been amazing and I loved this fan made picture of her. pic.twitter.com/LMcE8LtEzm — Darth Spidey (@spidey_zilla) March 29, 2023

In my DCU headcanon I would loved to see Alexandra Daddario as Wonder Woman and Elizabeth Gillies as Zatanna. pic.twitter.com/hHMmgnjIPh — Darth Spidey (@spidey_zilla) September 11, 2023

What Did James Gunn Say About Wonder Woman’s Future In The DCU?

On the other hand, James Gunn recently shared an update on Wonder Woman movies in an interview with Rolling Stone. He said, “I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking. [Laughs.] I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days.”

He further continued, “So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out. We have good writers on Wonder Woman, and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script.”

Well, Alexandra Daddario is 39 right now, so it might be a problem, as DC is looking for someone young for its new Wonder Woman, but given her experience, it can also work in her favor. In addition to her, other potential candidates for Wonder Woman are Adria Arjona, Monica Barbaro, Ana de Armas, Naomi Scott, and others.

My choices for DCU Wonder Woman… -Adria Arjona

-Jessica Green

-Karima McAdams

-Monica Barbaro

-Naomi Scott

-Anamaria Vartolomei

-Simona Tabasco

-Courtney Eaton pic.twitter.com/BPgny9VWLw — 👑 (@RoyalMaj3sty) June 14, 2025

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Freakier Friday Star Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Her 22-Year-Strong Bond With Jamie Lee Curtis

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News