Harry Styles, who made his name in the music industry after launching with the band One Direction, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne, is now a celebrated musician and actor. The group not only gave several hit albums but also created a massive fan army across the globe. 1D is still many people’s favorite band even though they have been disbanded.

1D continued till 2015 after forming in 2010. During these years, while other bandmates often got entangled in weed controversy and were even filmed passing around a rolled-up cigarette, it was Styles who stayed away from such things. But what happened after the band’s hiatus that he got into marijuana use? Scroll ahead to find out.

Was Harry Styles Furious Over His 1D Bandmates For Joking About Smoking Weed?

When Harry Styles was still a part of his former band, One Direction, he kept himself abstained from experimenting with drugs. He once even got furious at Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson for their “reckless behavior”. They were captured on film joking about smoking weed while passing a rolled-up cigarette back in 2014 as they were being taken to Peru’s Estadio Nacional. A source told The Sun Newspaper (via News24), “Harry is annoyed about the whole debacle. This should be one of the biggest weeks of the band’s career with the launch of their UK stadium tour.”

15 years of one direction … pic.twitter.com/XVcKt5Tze1 — ⋆ (@angelslouisw) July 23, 2025

Later, in 2019, the Dunkirk actor opened up about his time in the band and how he kept himself away from getting swayed by drugs. He said on New Music Daily with Zane Lowe (via US Weekly), “When I was in the band, it was like, to me, it felt like it was so much bigger than any of us that I kind of felt like, ‘I’m not going to be the one who f–ks it up,’ So I was like, ‘Now is the time in my life when you probably go out and experiment and do this and you take this and you do that and that’s what you do with your friends.’”

Why Harry Styles Started Using Marijuana?

After getting out of the band, Styles started to begin his own endeavours. In an interview with Men’s Health Australia, he shared how doing back-to-back concerts can affect the mental health of a singer. He said, “When you’re doing hundreds and hundreds of [concerts] and it’s the same 22 songs at the same time every single day, even if you’re not happy, you’ve got to go out there. It’s almost like putting the Disney costume on before you step up on stage, and underneath the Disney costume, I was pissed quite a lot of the time because there was no other way to get your head around what was going on.”

In another conversation with NME in 2016, Harry Styles admitted that he had been smoking marijuana for a while. Although he didn’t mention when he started to smoke, he said, “That’s just something I do myself. It helps sometimes with the creative process, if you’re smoking a good weed.”

