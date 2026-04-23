Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are successful artists in their own respective careers. The two have been reportedly dating for a while. Recently, People stated that the actress was spotted wearing a ring; while out in London, she was seen sharing a kiss with Harry Styles, and the moment quickly went viral.

While neither of them has confirmed anything, the sighting has only intensified speculation that the two may have taken their relationship to the next level.

Harry Styles Net Worth 2026: Music, Movies & Massive Tour Earnings

Harry Styles became a global phenomenon as part of the all-boy band One Direction. But he eventually parted ways and has been working as a solo artist. Styles is also an actor and has done several successful films. As per Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth in 2026 is around $140 million. He has amassed all this money as a member of One Direction, his solo music career, and acting gigs. Styles remains the richest member of the band.

Love On Tour. São Paulo I. December, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9zC364P6Km — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) December 7, 2022

As per Capital FM, Styles made $2.25 million per performance for Love On Tour. His meet-and-greet tickets are priced at $2,560.

Styles also owns several high-end properties. Hello Magazine has reported that he owns many properties in London’s Highgate. In January 2026, Styles bought a house to be made into a guest house. He also owns an apartment in New York’s Tribeca region. He also had a mansion in the Hollywood Hills, which he sold in 2019. In 2012, he bought a $5 million house in North London. He had listed it for sale in September 2019 for $4.6 million. He also paid $3.1 million to buy a house in LA’s Bel Air. Styles bought a penthouse in 2018 for $10.7 in the Soho area of New York’s Manhattan. The Dunkirk actor also has a farm in a rural region of Pennsylvania. Styles is also involved in charity work. He is a brand ambassador of the British Asian Trust charity group.

Zoë Kravitz Net Worth 2026: Acting, Directing & Brand Deals

Zoë Kravitz’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be around $15 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Her income comes from her acting jobs, singing gigs, directorial work, and brand partnerships. Kravitz is a singer-actor and has also directed a film titled Blink Twice. Her parents are musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. As per Social Life Magazine, she was paid around $2-3 million for her role as Catwoman in The Batman. The actress was paid around $3 million per episode for the second season of Big Little Lies.

This was an 800% increase over her $380K per-episode salary in the first season. She wrote and directed Blink Twice, which grossed around $50 million. Many directors earn backend profit in addition to an upfront fee for their films.

Besides acting, Kravitz also earns from brand deals. She has been the face of brands like YSL Beauty and Saint Laurent. Kravitz is also the frontwoman of a band called Lolawolf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz)

Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz Combined Net Worth 2026

The combined net worth of Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz is around $155 million. Both of them are talented and have expertise in different realms of entertainment. Kravitz and Styles are musicians and actors with several gigs under their belts. The duo has slowly amassed significant wealth through hard work and consistency in their careers.

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