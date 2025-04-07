Her highest-grossing film? Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them from 2016. The Harry Potter prequel raked in a jaw-dropping $812M worldwide. And Kravitz? She popped up only in a photograph. That’s it. A cameo so quick, if you blinked, you missed her. Yet it counted according to Cheatsheet, and it topped her résumé.

The film introduced audiences to Newt Scamander’s magical misadventures, but tucked in the background of his suitcase life was a single photo, Leta Lestrange, played by none other than Kravitz. No spells. No lines. Just a mysterious smile in a frame. Still, that blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role marked her biggest box office hit to date.

Of course, she got more than a photo op in the sequel. In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), Kravitz returned with more screen time and a whole lot of wizarding drama. That one earned $651M worldwide, making it her second biggest movie ever. Which is wild, because she’s had plenty of bigger parts elsewhere.

Kravitz made her big screen debut in No Reservations back in 2007. She rolled through dystopia in the Divergent trilogy, took to the skies in X-Men: First Class, and joined the desert madness in Mad Max: Fury Road. She even voiced Mary Jane in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and played another version of Catwoman in The Lego Batman Movie.

That’s a stacked lineup of high-profile hits. But none of them beat that magical photograph.

Then came The Batman.

Starring opposite Robert Pattinson’s brooding Bruce Wayne, Kravitz stepped into the shadows as Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves’ gritty Gotham reboot. Reviews buzzed. Fans were floored. And Kravitz finally took center stage as a full-fledged franchise force.

The film was tracking for an $80M opening weekend despite pandemic worries. And with that kind of momentum, The Batman looked poised to climb past her Fantastic Beasts cameo in the box office ranks.

Critics and fans both saw potential in this new Catwoman. And Kravitz? She looked right at home in the chaos of Gotham. Still, there was something almost poetic about her most successful movie being the one where she barely appeared. It showed just how far she had come, from a photo in a suitcase to the rooftops of Gotham.

Sometimes, the quietest cameos pack the loudest punch.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: M3GAN 2.0: Release Date, Plot, Cast & All You Need To Know About Highly-Awaited Sequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News