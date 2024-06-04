It looks like Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are getting hitched! Zoë Kravitz has her dad, Lenny Kravitz, to thank ( or be annoyed at) for accidentally spilling the beans on her wedding plans.

In a recent BBC Zoe Ball and Friends podcast, musician Lenny Kravitz, 60, who shares Zoë with ex Lisa Bonet, spilt the details of his daughter’s wedding timeline. Last year, People confirmed Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum had gotten engaged after the “The Batman” actress was spotted with an engagement ring on her left hand while leaving a Halloween party.

While the couple has remained circumspect about their relationship, a source close to the pair told the publication that they were thrilled about their upcoming wedding.

Zoë’s dad, Lenny Kravitz, accidentally revealed the details of the upcoming nuptials on BBC’s Zoe Ball and Friends podcast, revealing the couple will marry next year.

“We’re gonna have a wedding next year,” Lenny Kravitz said on the May 31 episode of the BBC podcast. The singer added he would “just be hanging out” at the event and would not provide any entertainment at his daughter’s wedding.

Lenny Kravitz, who appeared thrilled at the prospect of his daughter marrying the Magic Mike Star, noted, “He’s become part of the family quite quickly.”

Zoë Kravitz was previously married to Karl Glusman, her boyfriend of three years. The couple married in 2019 and filed for divorce in December 2020.

Meanwhile, Channing Tatum married his dance film Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan on July 11, 2009. The couple met on the film’s set in 2006.

The pair, who share a daughter, Everly, announced their breakup in April 2018 and filed for divorce in October 2018.

