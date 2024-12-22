This is especially true when you’re dealing with superhero costumes, fight scenes, and relentless sweat. Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz’s very first scene together involved a fight sequence that kicked off their on-screen dynamic in a unique and sweaty way.

During an Entertainment Weekly interview, Pattinson shared a hilarious yet cringy detail about sweating in the Batsuit. In one pivotal scene, Batman and Selina Kyle cross paths on a mission to find the Riddler. Pattinson revealed, “There’s only one place where sweat can be released. And it would drop directly between Zoë’s eyes or nose. I could almost see it quivering at the end of my nose like, ‘Don’t drop!’ It’s like Mission: Impossible.” Picture that: Pattinson, trying to act tough and cool, all while managing a sweat bead that threatened to sabotage the scene by dripping onto Kravitz’s face.

Kravitz, who was playing a pre-Catwoman Selina, chimed in on her perspective. “I’d just be trying to do the scene, but also just looking at the one bead of sweat that I knew was about to fall.” Talk about an unconventional way to build chemistry with your co-star. Instead of awkward small talk or dialogue-heavy scenes, their introduction relied on physical interactions and sweat-drenched combat.

The suits themselves didn’t make things easier. Pattinson, wearing a newly designed Batsuit, explained to NDTV how the suit was a furnace of sweat. “So much sweat gone into it. Slightly less sweat than the previous suits, you have to put an ice bucket after every single scene because it’s boiling.” The Batman costume wasn’t just iconic—it was a relentless, sweat-filled challenge.

Kravitz also shared a quirky behind-the-scenes detail about Pattinson’s screen test. She revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that Robert tried on a Batman costume—specifically George Clooney’s infamous Batman and Robin suit—but wore it only from the waist up. The bottom half? Sweatpants. She dubbed it a “casual Batman” look. “Oh, that’s Rob dressed as Batman, that’s weird,” Kravitz said. It was an oddly memorable sight that somehow worked in breaking the ice between them.

Their dynamic began with this intense and sweaty encounter, which Pattinson described as a challenging but oddly effective introduction to playing Batman. “Matt likes to do a lot of takes, and we were shooting a fight. It’s hard to fight in those suits. We were doing that for weeks,” he said. This intense training forced both actors to rely on physical interactions rather than traditional dialogue to build their chemistry.

Kravitz, who had prepared by binge-watching Batman films, found this physically focused start refreshing. “There’s just something comforting actually in starting [with] something that’s more physically-focused versus a monologue or something. That’s the stuff that actually is more intimidating to do, especially in a film like this.”

So, from sweat trickles to fight choreography, Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz’s The Batman journey began with a memorable mix of sweat, awkwardness, and camaraderie. Their dynamic didn’t just rely on acting chops—it relied on shared physical challenges, an unconventional icebreaker, and, of course, an unforgettable encounter where sweat became an unexpected bonding element.

