Despite ongoing breakup rumors, Chris Martin revealed that Dakota Johnson is his partner and one of his closest friends. In a candid new interview, he offered a glimpse into their unshakable bond, proudly including her in his inner circle of “best friends.” The Coldplay star mentioned Dakota Johnson, Phil Harvey, Will Champion, Guy Berryman, and his children as some of the most important people in his life.

Chris Martin Didn’t Want To Discuss His Relationship With Dakota Johnson

Martin and Johnson were first romantically linked in the fall of 2017 and made their public debut as a couple at Stella McCartney’s Autumn 2018 Collection event in January 2018.

According to Rolling Stone, the Hymn for the Weekend singer preferred not to discuss his relationship with Johnson, feeling that it was not his story to tell. However, he did share that the couple had listened to Kacey Musgrave’s album, Golden Hour, together just a few days earlier.

“It is important to say that [romantic love] is such a big factor in everything, even though it feels right to keep it precious and private; I’m not denying its power,” he said. Although the duo has mostly kept their relationship private, the 47-year-old gave the actress a heartfelt shoutout during his performance of My Universe in 2021. “This is about my universe, and she’s here,” he told the crowd at the London show.

Dakota Johnson Previously Claimed Being A Fan Of Chris Martin

Johnson shared with Bustle in March that she is a big fan of watching Chris Martin perform. “I don’t know. I love watching him. I could watch him every day,’ she said. “I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know… I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing.”

A source previously confirmed to People Magazine that the couple had been engaged for several years, having first sparked rumors in 2020, but they were in no rush to marry. When breakup rumors surfaced during the summer, a rep for Johnson clarified that the couple was still happily together.

“Sure, they’ve had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now,” a source told the outlet shortly after. “They both love their career. They are balancing things the best they can.” Martin is the father of two children, Apple, 20, and son, Moses, 18, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. The couple made headlines in 2014 when they announced their “conscious uncoupling” and finalized their divorce a year later.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Who Is Metal Sonic In Sonic the Hedgehog 3? Powers, Post-Credits Scene & Future Explained

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News