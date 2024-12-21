Angelina Jolie is back, and boy, does she know how to make an entrance, or rather, a hauntingly elegant encore. In the 2024 biographical psychological drama Maria, Jolie steps into the shoes and, let us tell you, a heartbreaking one of Maria Callas, the 20th-century opera legend.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, the film delves into the greatest hits of Callas’ life and instead zeroes in on her final act in Paris. Jolie’s first movie since flexing her celestial muscles in Eternals has critics swooning. But what’s the true story behind the opera singer?

Who Was Maria Callas?

Born Maria Anna Cecilia Sophia Kalogeropoulos, Maria Callas arrived in 1923, courtesy of her Greek immigrant parents, who wisely shortened their name to “Callas.” Life was anything but easy; at 13, her parents split, and she moved to Athens, where her vocal talents began blooming. By 17, she was a pro, dazzling audiences across Greece and beyond. Dubbed “queen of the world’s opera” in 1956, Callas owned stages worldwide. But even legends falter; by the ‘60s, her voice dimmed, with her swan song coming in 1974 in Japan. Dramatic, no?

What Happened To Maria Callas’ Voice?

Maria Callas’ voice, once the world’s eighth wonder, started hitting sour notes by the 1960s. Well, her dramatic 1950s glow-up, which saw her drop 60 pounds, might’ve taken a toll, or perhaps years of vocal overuse caught up with her. And then there was her health, a misdiagnosed whirlwind of balance and vision issues, later revealed as dermatomyositis in 1975. Callas wasn’t just dramatic on stage; her life played out like a tragic aria no one could ignore.

How Did Maria Callas Die?

In her final act, Maria Callas stepped away from the spotlight entirely, spending her remaining years in solitude within her Paris apartment, accompanied only by her housekeeper, a friend, and a butler. On September 16, 1977, the world lost the iconic diva at just 53, following a heart attack.

Callas’ story didn’t end there; her ashes, in a poetic nod to her roots, were scattered into the Aegean Sea, fulfilling her final wish. Even in death, Callas ensured her legacy was as dramatic and poignant as the arias she once belted on the world’s most significant stages.

