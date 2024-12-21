Imagine this: fresh off Malcolm X and Philadelphia, Denzel Washington could’ve starred in Se7en. But instead, he turned down the role of Detective Mills, and Brad Pitt stepped in, forever cementing his place as a leading man in Hollywood. Washington’s reasoning? Simple: he thought the script was “too demonic.” Fast forward, and while Denzel still regrets passing up the opportunity, we’re all left wondering what might’ve been.

Washington’s “no” to Se7en wasn’t because he was dodging dark material (he’d already taken on heavy roles like Glory). No, it was about the intensity of the script—the whole seven deadly sins thing just didn’t sit right with him. According to Collider, the story felt too grim for his taste. The actor told Jamie Foxx in a 2014 interview. “I thought the script was too demonic. I was like, man, it’s just too much.” But after seeing the final cut, he admitted: “I blew it.”

Now, picture Se7en with Denzel Washington in the lead. Would the iconic “What’s in the box?” scene hit the same? Pitt’s Mills was this frantic, desperate, impulsive guy who didn’t hold back. Denzel, though, tends to bring a quieter intensity, a calm that can explode when the moment demands it. That scene might’ve had a different flavor—more about a man at his breaking point rather than losing control.

But here’s the twist: If Washington had taken the role, we would’ve gotten an epic reunion with Morgan Freeman. They were already a legendary duo in Glory, and Se7en would’ve offered them the chance to pair up again. Their chemistry in Glory was electric—Washington was the driven student, and Freeman was the wise teacher. In Se7en, we would’ve gotten that dynamic again, but in a completely different context. The missed opportunity is real, but that’s Hollywood—always full of “what ifs.”

While Washington may have doubted the movie’s dark vibe, he wasn’t wrong about Se7en’s potential. David Fincher’s thriller went on to be a masterpiece, with Brad Pitt’s portrayal of Mills setting him up for more gritty roles like Fight Club and Inglorious Basterds. Plus, that $327 million box office haul? Yeah, it didn’t hurt. Washington, who was busy that year, releasing three movies, didn’t lose too much momentum. Still, the financial aspect of missing out on Se7en isn’t lost on him.

But let’s be honest: While Denzel would’ve nailed the role, Brad Pitt’s performance is unforgettable. The pairing of Freeman and Pitt worked perfectly. Freeman’s calm, seasoned Somerset contrasted brilliantly with Pitt’s fiery, emotional Mills. It wasn’t just a pairing—it was the backbone of Se7en. Washington might’ve delivered a similar take, but it wouldn’t have been the same. Pitt brought something special to the table, something audiences still remember.

In the end, both Se7en and the careers of Pitt and Washington thrived. Denzel’s decision didn’t derail his success, and Brad Pitt got a defining role. As for Se7en, it remains an iconic thriller, and the “What’s in the box?” line is immortal. So maybe, just maybe, things worked out exactly how they were meant to.

