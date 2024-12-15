Yep. Irish. In Stephen King’s original novella, Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption, Red, who narrates the story, is described as an Irishman. When someone sent Morgan Freeman the book, he read the first page, saw that detail, and immediately closed it. “I can’t play an Irishman!” Freeman admitted in a 2014 Role Recall interview. End of story, right? Not quite.

But thank goodness Frank Darabont, the genius behind the script for The Shawshank Redemption, wasn’t ready to let that detail stop him. Darabont and the casting team had their eye on Freeman for Red, but turning Red into an African-American character was a change that would ultimately shape cinematic history. Freeman signed on—and it turned out to be an Oscar-nominated career highlight.

“I didn’t play an Irishman,” Freeman laughed later. The movie even winks at Red’s Irish origins with a sly line where Andy asks, “Red. Why do they call you that?”, to which Red replies, “Maybe it’s because I’m Irish.” A little playful jab that hints at the source material, but only just.

Despite Shawshank becoming one of the most revered films ever, with seven Oscar noms to its name, it actually flopped initially. Yep, strange but true. The title alone was a nightmare—people just weren’t vibing with it. Director Frank Darabont, drained after a grueling shoot, doubted Shawshank would find its audience. But he had a hunch. “The trick was getting people to see it,” he said.

Enter Ted Turner. The media mogul, who once owned Castle Rock, became the unlikely savior of Shawshank. Turner began airing the movie on his networks non-stop, practically giving it away for free. “Turner started playing Shawshank on TV like every five minutes because it cost him nothing!” Darabont recalled. Free airplay turned into free promotion—and soon, Shawshank went from box office dud to a cable sensation. Turner single-handedly turned Shawshank into a cultural phenomenon. Bless his relentless TV marketing soul.

But here’s a twist: even with all the acclaim, Shawshank isn’t Freeman’s favorite movie. In a weirdly candid moment, he said, “They’ll say that, because it’s maybe one of the best films made. But it never quite made my best list, no.” Not that Freeman disses it—it just never climbed to that elusive personal summit of favorite roles.

Morgan Freeman’s journey to Red wasn’t just about overcoming ethnicity debates or studio decisions—it became a quirky tale of fate, flexibility, and turning unexpected hurdles into iconic cinema. From an Irish twist of a plot detail to Ted Turner’s TV marathon miracle, The Shawshank Redemption proves that cinema, like life, often pivots on the strangest of details—and that genius talent like Freeman’s finds a way, Irish or not.

