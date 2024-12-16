Brad Pitt has dismissed speculation about reuniting with Angelina Jolie on screen for a romantic film, calling the multi-million dollar offer a move for publicity.

Producer Danny Rossner aimed to cast the estranged ex-spouses as lovers in his new film, based on the real-life hotelier, Emmanuel Martinez. Rossneir. Known for his work on the spoof, 2001: A Space Travesty with Leslie Neilsen, expressed confidence that the former couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, could set aside their differences to bring his 20-year passion project to life.

Brad Pitt Has Set His Record Straight

However, the Holywood actor has no intention of accepting a multi-million dollar offer to collaborate with his ex-wife, with sources close to Brad dismissing it as a “publicity stunt.”

Brad, who has been attempting to finalize his divorce from Jolie, 49, since 2016, suggests that he would never consider working with someone who has caused him so much emotional pain, regardless of the financial offer.

“All the money in the world wouldn’t get Brad to appear in a movie with Angelina ever again,” an insider told Daily Mail. “It would definitely spark public interest, but it’s not anything he would ever consider for a moment. They are currently bitter enemies so there is no way Brad would lower himself to be paid any amount of money to talk to Angie on screen.”

The insider concluded, “She’s caused him so much heartache and doesn’t even want his inner circle to talk about her.”

Another source described Rossner’s offer as a strategic publicity stunt that neither party took seriously. “There was never any real offer,” they added.

Danny Rossner Expressed Confidence in Bringing the Couple Back Together

If Pitt were to accept, he would portray Martinez, the real-life hotel owner, with Jolie playing his mistress, Emma Digard.

Rossner has publicly shared his ambitions to reunite the couple and revealed he has secured approximately $60 million in funding from backers to persuade them to join the project.

“Right now, I think, Brad Pitt’s in the $20 to $25 million range [per movie] and Angelina Jolie is in the $15 million range,” he said. “In the 50-percent range above their going rate is what we’re prepared to offer.”

He mentioned that the actors would need to perform intense love scenes but recognized the potential challenge and expressed his willingness to accommodate their preferences.

“There is a love scene … It’s a torrid one, too,” he said. “It’s not salacious but there are very heavy love scenes. [Martinez] had a wife and he had a mistress.”

Rossner added, “If we can have a cease fire between Israel and Lebanon, [Pitt and Jolie] can put their differences aside and come together to build a bridge and make this movie.” He also clearly stated that he has no second choice for the roles.

The producer is confident that their involvement would ensure the film’s success, believing it would be a guaranteed hit with no competition.

