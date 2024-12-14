Angelina Jolie is one of Hollywood’s most iconic and influential actresses. She is revered for her extraordinary beauty and magnetic presence. The superstar earned global acclaim for her exceptional talent and profound, enduring performances.

However, the Lara Croft actress recently expressed feeling overlooked as a serious performer throughout her career. The revelation has sparked concerns about the challenges she is currently facing. Jolie’s candid admission comes amid reports that she is grappling with the challenges of balancing the demands of raising a young family after her split from Brad Pitt while striving for greater recognition in the film industry.

The 49-year-old appears to be under significant strain while juggling the responsibilities of six children, promoting her latest film for a possible Oscar nomination, and navigating a lengthy legal battle with Pitt over the winery.

Angelina Jolie On Rediscovering Her Love For Acting

Jolie has found renewed inspiration for acting in her latest project, Maria. The film gained attention as a possible Academy Award contender. The experience has allowed Jolie to reconnect with her love for acting, offering a fresh perspective to her artistic journey.

During an interview with Radio Times, The Salt actress reflected on her belief that Hollywood executives and critics undervalued her. She also opened up about the experience of portraying opera singer Maria Callas in her latest film.

“It was a challenge,” Jolie said. “As artists you want to take on something that you are afraid of, that you’re not sure you can do. You think about the old interviews there was a fuller conversation that was able to be had. I watched Callas’s really old interviews and they spent hours talking to her about her craft.”

She added, “Nobody’s ever done that for me. She was taken seriously. I haven’t allowed myself to just enjoy (being an artist), because things become about celebrity or business. It is a gift to be allowed to live a life as an artist, and this role has helped make me rediscover art and being an artist. I am rediscovering that through Maria.”

Angelina Jolie Is Nominated For A Golden Globe Award For Her Latest Role

Jolie revealed during the interview that she dedicated months to learning opera singing to prepare for her portrayal of Maria Callas. “You really can’t fake opera. It doesn’t work. It has to be like a full-body thing for it to happen,” the actress said while talking about the training. “The thing with opera is you have to sing it pretty loud. I’ve had my moments when everybody’s gone out, because then I get to be loud. I was not sure I was ready to visit that level of truth and pain. I can see her (Maria’s) love of her work, but I can see also that there was a level of pressure and pain.”

Jolie also described singing as a therapeutic experience, noting that she would recommend it to anyone. “When people go through things in their life it stores in their body. It gets in your stomach and your posture changes — but to sing opera you have to unlock all those parts,” she said. “I became very emotional because when you start to let it out it’s very, very primal.”

Angelina Jolie’s performance in Maria earned her a Golden Globe nomination earlier this week.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Nick Jonas Reflects On Disney Co-Stars Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato’s Success: “That’s A Real Testament To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News