Picture this: Eddie Murphy, the legend behind 48 Hrs., Trading Places, and Beverly Hills Cop, joining the Ghostbusters crew. Sounds perfect. But in the early 80s, Murphy passed on the chance. Why? He thought Ghostbusters sounded like “a crock.”

In a 2003 chat, he admitted turning down the role when Dan Aykroyd pitched it on the Trading Places set. Aykroyd saw Eddie as a game-changing addition to the team. But instead of chasing ghosts, Murphy chose Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop, a role that became a cultural icon in its epic way.

Murphy himself admitted in a 2021 Parade interview:

“I wish I could have been in both, but I did Beverly Hills Cop instead of Ghostbusters.”

Let’s break down what we missed here. Murphy’s choice became a defining career moment. Instead of capturing ghosts alongside Bill Murray, he became Axel Foley, a buddy-cop icon whose wisecracks and street-smart antics made Beverly Hills Cop a hit that still resonates today. But imagine what Murphy’s energy would’ve added to Ghostbusters. His sharp humor, quick wit, and magnetic charisma could’ve brought a new vibe to the team dynamic. Maybe Ghostbusters would’ve been even wilder, funnier, and, let’s be honest — even more epic.

But let’s not play the regret game too hard. Eddie wasn’t exactly out here turning down projects just for kicks. In the early 80s, Murphy was already on an unstoppable trajectory, solidifying his place in Hollywood with movies like Trading Places and 48 Hrs. He had comedy chops sharp enough to carve through any script and a calm onscreen presence that made him stand out instantly. Dan Aykroyd believed in Murphy’s potential and was confident that Eddie could’ve taken Ghostbusters to a cultural stratosphere that only grew after its massive success.

In hindsight, Murphy’s decision to pass on Ghostbusters didn’t derail his career. Instead, he dominated the entertainment scene with Boomerang, Nutty Professor, and Dolemite Is My Name. Eddie Murphy showed us that sticking to bold choices — even turning down massive opportunities — was part of his genius. While Ghostbusters became a pop culture behemoth worth $943 million, Eddie didn’t strictly come out short by sticking with Beverly Hills Cop. He carved out his lane, becoming an entertainment icon whose influence spans decades and genres.

So, while we never saw Eddie Murphy suit up with Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, and Dan Aykroyd to bust ghosts, his choice paved a path that became his legendary story. In the weird and wonderful world of Hollywood what-ifs, Eddie Murphy’s Ghostbusters miss remains a quirky, unforgettable footnote — a testament to the strange decisions that make entertainment history so delightfully unpredictable.

