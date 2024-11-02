Let’s rewind to September 21, 1970. Bill Murray had just hit the big 2-0, and instead of basking in birthday glory, he stumbled into a comedy of errors at O’Hare International Airport. After a cozy family birthday bash in Chicago, young Bill was ready to jet off to Denver for some serious pre-med studies at Regis College. But instead of focusing on anatomy, he made a joke that would turn his birthday into a legendary fiasco.

While waiting to board, Murray casually told a fellow passenger that he was carrying “two bombs” in his suitcase and joking, right? Wrong! A nearby ticket agent didn’t see the punchline and called in U.S. marshals faster than you can say “Groundhog Day.” When they rifled through his luggage, they didn’t find explosives but rather five hefty two-pound bricks of marijuana. That stash was worth a whopping $20,000 back then (like finding a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow today).

In a panic, our birthday boy attempted a little airport sleight of hand, trying to stash the sticky situation in a locker. But, plot twist! Chicago vice cops were on the case, swooping in like they were the stars of their buddy cop movie. Just before the cops captured him, Murray had the quick-thinking genius to swallow a check from one of his “customers.” Classic Bill! “That guy owes me his life and reputation,” he later mused, proving his knack for comedy even in crisis.

The aftermath? A front-page feature in the Chicago Tribune that could’ve been the premise of a Saturday Night Live sketch. Charged with possession of marijuana, Murray appeared in narcotics court the next day, sweating bullets. But, as luck would have it, being a first-time offender meant no jail time—just five years of probation. The catch? He had to ditch his college dreams before they kicked him out for his blossoming criminal record.

Imagine Bill Murray, a soon-to-be comedy icon, at a crossroads: pre-med or stand-up? Spoiler alert: we all know which path he chose. He became the king of quirky humor, making us laugh in Ghostbusters and Lost in Translation, far removed from that fateful day at the airport.

Years later, Bill would reflect on the absurdity of it all. In a 2014 Reddit Ask Me Anything, he declared, “You’re talking about recreation, which everyone favors. You are also talking about something illegal for so many years, and marijuana is responsible for such a large part of the prison population.” He hit the nail on the head, calling the war on drugs a spectacular flop.

So, here’s to Bill Murray—forever a master of comedic misadventure, from his birthday mishap to becoming a Hollywood legend. That unforgettable day at O’Hare? It’s just another wild chapter in a man’s life who turned life’s curveballs into comedic gold!

