American comedian and actor Bill Murray is one of the most popular and respected stars in Hollywood. He is well known for his deadpan delivery. However, his reputation has recently suffered significantly after many of his past co-stars, including Geena Davis, revealed his on-set behaviour.

For the unversed, Geena and the American comedian have worked together on the 1990 film Quick Change. The film was based on a novel of the same name which was written by Jay Cronley. The film received a positive response from the audience upon release.

Geena Davis in her memoir Dying of Politeness revealed that Bill Murray terrorized her on the set of the 1990 film. She even spoke about the same during a recent interview on the podcast, On with Kara Swisher. The Oscar Award-winning actress recalled two separate incidents detailing Murray’s misconduct

She said, “I went to meet with Bill Murray and his co-director and a producer in a hotel suite. And I came in and went to sit down with everybody sitting there. But Bill Murray popped up and said, “Hey, have you ever tried the thumper?” And I’m like, “What? No. What’s that?” “Well come try it.” “No, no, no.” “Lay down here. I wanna try it on you.” I’m like, “No, no, no thank you.” And he keeps at it. And I keep saying “No” to the point where I would’ve had to scream at him, “Stop f*cking asking me! I am not doing it. Do you understand?” Which I was far too timid to do. So I perched on the corner of the bed and let him do it, and he did it for like one second, and then didn’t ask how I liked it or anything. So I realized it was just to see if he could force me to do something inappropriate…”

Geena Davis then recalled another incident on set, “We were shooting a huge scene out on an intersection in Manhattan with hundreds of extras and giant crew and all that stuff. And they said, “We’re ready for you to come to set.” And I said, “Well, costumes asked me to wait here one second. Can I do that, or should I come with you?” Seconds later, Bill Murray — in a full clown costume, by the way — slams into the trailer with rage coming out of his eyeballs and starts screaming at me and swearing at me, “Get the fuck out there! What the fuck are you doing? Move! Move!” And he got behind me and screamed in my ear, “Move! Move faster! Move it!” And we’re getting to this intersection where there’s hundreds of people watching this, and he keeps it up and keeps it up until he says, “Stand there,” and points to a mark on the pavement and starts shooting. Talking about it actually, it’s still — it’s very emotional for me because I felt so ashamed, you know, for somebody who wants to do things right. You know?”

