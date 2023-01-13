American socialite and media personality Paris Hilton often lands in controversies, like the time she allegedly dated footballer player Christiano Ronaldo. The Portugal player has had an illustrious dating life. And you must be wondering why we are using these two names in the same paragraph! Well, there was once a rumour that Paris and Ronaldo allegedly dated each other before the former dumped him.

For the unversed, Hilton is a socialite, model, actress, businesswoman and other things. She does have a whole lot of talent! On the other hand, Christiano is a celebrated football player and is one most popular athletes across the world.

One thing that is common between the two is that they often get into controversies and have a really colourful love life. A recent video that has resurfaced on the internet and has been shared by a verified account called popcultureangel, shows a brief clip featuring Paris Hilton and Christiano Ronaldo getting cosy in a nightclub, most probably. The user shared it with the caption, “when Paris Hilton & Cristiano Ronaldo dated in 2009, but Paris broke up with him because he wasn’t ‘masculine enough’”.

Paris Hilton seems to be wearing a short black dress with thigh-high stockings and a bejewelled hairband. She had a stack of stone studded bracelets on her wrist. While Christiano Ronaldo wore a brown coloured satin shirt with a pair of light blue coloured denim. They officially never announced their relationship but were often photographed together. Their alleged affair took place in 2009. According to the viral clip, she supposedly dumped him because he was not masculine enough!

The video clip also shows that Paris and Ronaldo’s alleged fling didn’t last long as Hilton found the football player too much ‘sissy’ for her taste. Apparently, she liked her men rugged!

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment section! And for more such interesting throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

