Andrew Garfield, two time Oscar nominee, an on-screen Spider-Man, and one of the most good-looking actors on the planet caught everyone’s eye at the Golden Globes Award Ceremony. Though the actor could not bag the award for his nomination, he definitely knows how to turn all the eyeballs.

The actor was nominated under the category for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series for “Banner of Heaven”. Andrew Garfield headlined for his amazingly looking burnt orange-colored suit that made the internet lurk over his dashing looks. However, read ahead what caught everyone’s attention at the Red Carpet ceremony of Golden Globes Awards.

Andrew Garfield met interviewer Amelia Dimoldenberg and the spider-man actor immediately dissolved into a fit of giggles. The interview begins by saying, “How are you? We must stop meeting like this”. To which Garfield replies “I only ever want to see you.” The interviewer later replies, “What?!” followed by Garfield, blushing and tripping over his words, saying, “At an, on like a—that’s not the end of the sentence! That’s not the end of the sentence!” I only ever want to see you in these kinds of situations.”

Their hilarious conversation/flirting continued for around 2 minutes in which Amelia says she was planning on inviting him to her birthday party at the end of the month. “When’s your birthday? What astrological sign are you?” Andrew asked, to which she replied, “I’m an Aquarius — that’s your moon.” Andrew Garfield later raised his eyebrows and said, “If you have a sun sign that’s the same as the moon sign of someone else… It’s good.”

This is not the first time that Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield had an encounter like this. During another interview on a red carpet, Amelia asked Andrew for a date on her show, “Chicken Shop Date”. As the video went viral, many netizens started a rumor that they should date each other sometime in the future. However, their interview seems like a rom-com, and we never know what might happen next.

