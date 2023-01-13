Harry Styles is considered one of the most handsome men in the world, and his fan following is unimaginable. It won’t be wrong to say that he is the most adored member of the One Direction boy band that gave us fond memories. That boyish charm will make any woman get swayed off. But no celebrity is free of rumours; if you’re famous, then nothing about you stays private, not even an intimate thing regarding your body.

One cannot even hide the slightest bit of a papercut from media, and here there was once a rumour going on that Styles has an extra pair of ni*ples. Yes, you read that right!

Remember the time in the popular American sitcom FRIENDS Monica exposed Chandler’s third ni**le? How intrigued were they to get a glimpse of it? Similarly, in the case of Harry Styles as well his fans went crazy when the rumour surfaced on the internet. In an interview for Netflix, the interviewer finally asked the question to Harry, “There’s a rumour on the internet that you have four ni**les. Have you heard that?”

To which the Dunkirk actor coyly replies, “Correct”. The reporter surprisingly confirms, “You do?” and Harry Styles once again reassured her by saying, “Yeah.” She even went on to ask him to point them out through his shirt. The extra nubbins are a little lower than what he called his “usual” ni**les.

According to doctors, these are completely harmless and just add to cosmetic issues and nothing else. Most of the time, they appear as small bumps and pink in colour, but in rare cases, they do develop in a fully formed ni**le with underlying bre*st tissues.

No matter what, his fans will always adore Harry Styles, and he is quite the sport to confidently speak about it, which gives a strong message to people in the sense of body positivity, as there are a lot of people who are conscious about their appearances and when celebs like these accept themselves for who they are, it gives a certain boost to a common man’s confidence.

