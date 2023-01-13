The world is highly invested in knowing who the next James Bond will be for the past year. It was in 2021 that Daniel Craig decide to end his 15-year-long stint as the iconic British spy and vacated the mantle that he rightfully owned for that long. Ever since that happened, the curiosity to know more about his successor will be at its all-time high. While there have been high-profile names including Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Tom Holland, and more in contention, the most latest strong contender turned out to be Aaron Taylor Johnson.

If you are unaware, in the last week we have seen two names pop up as contenders to take over the Bond mantle. Namely, the first is Lucien Laviscount aka Alfie from Emily In Paris. And the other is Aaron Taylor Johnson. Known for playing Quicksilver, Wanda’s brother in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Johnson turned out to be a strong choice as the studio did have a happy meeting with him.

Now if the latest reports are to go by, it seems like the studio with Barbara Broccoli has found its James Bond Successor in Aaron Taylor Johnson finally. Buzz is that the studio is in final talks with the Quicksilver fame to get on board to take up the job and below are all the details about this most exciting update of the day.

As per a Giant Freakin Robot report, Aaron Taylor Johnson who had a meeting with Barbara Broccoli and the team to get on board as the next James Bond, has apparently done three meetings with the studio in total. And if that is not enough, he has even done a screen test to see if he actually fits the part. The report also claims that he is on the penultimate step to become the next 007 prodigy after Daniel Craig.

Meanwhile, Aaron Taylor Johnson fits all the boxes that Barbara had set for the next James Bond. She wanted the actor to be of the British descent, 6.2 Ft in height, and should not be over 40. The last criteria is so the actor can stay on board for at least three to four installments and not age out to play it. Now only the producers can confirm if Aaron has made the cut. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

