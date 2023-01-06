People were under the impression that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were dating each other, but none of them ever confirmed their alleged relationship. Recently, Disha has been posting mushy pictures with Aleksandar Ilic. The rumoured couple have often been spotted by the media, that have been like adding gas to the fire. Ilic dropped yet another corny picture of the two that even made Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff acknowledge it and take a jibe at the media.

Tiger and Disha were often spotted at parties, events and restaurants. They were even regulars at each other’s house, as a result of which she became close with his sister Krishna, and it seems the duo still has a close friendship, despite the rumours of her and Tiger’s alleged breakup.

Disha Patani has been scrutinised by the netizens for posting pictures of her with model Aleksandar Ilic, this time the former posted an image of the two on his Instagram account; supposedly, they were having a candle-lit dinner, and the netizens didn’t fail to pass their quirky remarks.

“Tiger bhai dekho kya chla hai”

“Feeling sad for”

“Tiger🐅 Nahi Toh Cat🐈 hi Sahi😂….. #TigerShroffExMoment”

“Tiger Be like after every second of post of Alex with Disha :Areyy Band Karrr Band Karr 😂😂”

“Inka relation kya hai sara din photo dalte rehte 🥴”

Even Tiger’s sister did not refrain from commenting on the rumoured couple’s photo, saying, “Can’t wait to read what they write after this pic. 😂💀”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleksandar Alex Ilic (@iamaleksandarilic)

Disha Patani has not commented on her alleged linkup with Ilic yet. Even Aleksandar Ilic denied speaking about his relationship with Disha Patani as he said that they both know what the truth is and there is no point in discussing it with someone else, as per Bombay Times. He further said that people should just let others live their lives.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff, too, on an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, said that he and Disha Patani have always maintained the fact that they were amazing friends and also are at present.

