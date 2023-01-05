Pathaan has been embroiled in a massive pool of controversy ever since the release of Besharam Rang song. The song witnessed Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini and ‘bhakts’ were offended after a Muslim man, played by Shah Rukh Khan ‘groped her’. Now, cut-outs of the leading actors are been destructed as a part of protests in certain parts of the country. Scroll below to know how KRK reacted to it all!

Censor Board is currently facing a lot of pressure to get scenes in saffron bikini removed from the song. In addition, it is being said that as many as 10 cuts have been ordered, including removing buttocks and side-posing close-up shots of Deepika Padukone. But the ‘aam janta’ has decided to take matters into their hands as they go on the field and begin destruction at a mall.

KRK took to his Twitter handle and shared a video of Bajrang Dal members carry out massive destruction at Alpa One Mall in Ahmedabad. They tore down posters, standees and cut-outs of Pathaan and their leading members – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

KRK reacted to the vandalism and wrote, “Ahmadabad main #Pathaan Ke Saath Ye Ho Raha Hai. Aur Abhi Toh release Bahut Door hai (This is what is happening with Pathaan in Ahmedabad. And the release is pretty far right now).”

In another tweet, Kamaal R Khan shared another insider video and teased fans asking, “Can somebody tell me, where it has happened? #ProtestForPathaan!”

Ahmadabad main #Pathaan Ke Saath Ye Ho Raha Hai. Aur Abhi Toh release Bahut Door hai. pic.twitter.com/Q3LTDwS6YF — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 4, 2023

This isn’t the first time KRK is enjoying the negativity around Pathaan. He has already declared the film a box office disaster. He even mocked SRK’s response to Alia Bhatt from ‘Ask Me Anything’ session saying, “Bollywood ke 10 log channe ke jhaad pe chadda rahe hai.”

