As fans stay super excited to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen from January 25 with Pathaan, the YRF film – co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has been the eye of controversies. While some objected to its title, others had serious problems with Deepika Padukone donning an orange bikini in the song Besharam Rang. Now, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has opened up about it.

For the unversed, Honey Singh too has had his fair share of troubles where his too received severe backlash for its videos as well as the lyrics. In fact, in 2019 the rapper was in the news for his song Makhna and its lewd lyrics. The Punjab State Women Commission chairperson had written to the DG of Police to register a criminal case against the ‘Gatividhi’ singer for using lyrics like “Mein hoon womaniser (I am a womaniser)”.

During an exclusive chat with Koimoi recently, Yo Yo Honey Singh got candid about several things including the backlash Pathaan’s Besharam Rang is receiving – especially for wearing an orange-coloured bikini. Read on to know his views on the controversy.

Sharing his stand on the backlash Besharam Rang as well as other songs like it receive, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, “Dekho, religious reasons ke wajeh se agar backlash mil raha toh woh bilkul sahi hai. Kissi ke dhaarmik bhaavanaon ko thes nahi paunchana chahiye.”

However, while talking about the backlash being received for the itsy-bitsy clothing in the music videos, Yo Yo Honey Singh added, “Jaha chote kapdo ka sawaal hai waha Satyam Shivam Sundaram dhekhi hogi aapne aur Mera Naam Joker bhi dhekhi hogi aapne. Jab uss daur me yeh sab kuch chal raha tha toh aaj kya dikkat hai?”. He concluded by stating, “Lekin haa, kissike dhaarmik bhaavanaao ko thes nahi paunchana chahiye.”

