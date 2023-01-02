Yo Yo Honey Singh Gets Kissed By His 'Lover' Tina Thadani As He Sings "Meri Jaan Khaandi Meetha Paan", Netizens Compare Him To Deepak Kalal "Bro Is Drunk"

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a loved-up video with his girlfriend Tina Thadani as he celebrated the New Year with her.

He took to Instagram, where he is seen singing ‘Meri jaan’ for her in the video. Sharing the video with Tina on Instagram, Honey Singh wrote: “Happy New Year to all the lovers!! Its lover’s season not hater’s season #yoyo @tinathadani #yoyohoneysingh.”

In the clip, Yo Yo Honey Singh is seen in a black tee with a locket of his name as an accessory. Tina, who featured in his music video ‘Paris Ka Trip’, grooves behind him and gives a kiss on his nose as he sings ‘Meri Jaan’ for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

Yo Yo Honey Singh confirmed his relationship with Tina a month ago at an event in Delhi.

Reacting to his video on Instagram, a user commented, “Paaji kya chapri pana krre ho😢”

Another user commented, “Ye deepak kalal wali vibe kyu aa rhi hy 😢”

A third user commented, “Deepak kalal ki yad diladi bhai apne to is vdo se 😂”

A fourth user commented, “Bro is drunk…better delete later 😂 Happy New Year”

What are your thoughts on Yo Yo Honey Singh’s video with girlfriend Tina Thadani? Tell us in the space below.

